Obama plays behind-the-scenes role in rebuilding Democratic Party

Former President Obama is involved in discussions about the future of the Democratic Party, sources close to the former president tell The Hill.
Since leaving office, he has held meetings—on a by-request basis— with a handful of House and Senate lawmakers in his office in Washington’s West End and over the phone.
In recent months, for example, he sat down one-on-one with freshman Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), according to a Democrat familiar with the meeting.
