So-Called Pastor: Only 'Girly Men' Have A Problem With Men Degrading Women (TWEET/VIDEO)

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: liberalamerica.org
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 5:26 AM
To anyone with even an iota of decency, Donald Trump’s online slagging of Mika Brzezinski was a new low, even for him. Regardless of political shade, Trump’s claim that he refused to let the “Morning Joe” co-host spend the weekend at Mar-a-Lago because of botched plastic surgery was denounced as the sexist and misogynistic bilge that it was.

But according to one of Trump’s staunchest fundie supporters, those who are attacking Trump are the ones with a problem. While the near-universal outraged over Trump’s ugly tweets was in full boil, black conservative pastor Jesse Lee Peterson let it be known that he was outraged by the outrage.

