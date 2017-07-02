Newsvine

Science division of White House office left empty as last staffers depart.

If there is one thing you can count on with the trump show … if he is having a twitter fit you should turn away from that distraction and look the other direction. Because almost certainly something ELSE much more important going on.

According to a CBS report “The science division of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) was unstaffed as of Friday as the three remaining employees departed...

