If there is one thing you can count on with the trump show … if he is having a twitter fit you should turn away from that distraction and look the other direction. Because almost certainly something ELSE much more important going on.
According to a CBS report “The science division of the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) was unstaffed as of Friday as the three remaining employees departed...”
Science division of White House office left empty as last staffers depart.
Sun Jul 2, 2017
