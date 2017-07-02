Why not regulate hate speech?

My students nod along until we get to racist and sexist speech. Some can't grasp why, if we restrict so many forms of speech, we don't also restrict hate speech. Why, for example, did the Supreme Court recently rule that the trademark office cannot reject "disparaging" applications like a request from an Oregon band to trademark "the Slants," as in Asian "slant eyes."

The typical answer is that judges must balance benefits and harms. If judges are asked to compare the harm of restricting speech--a cherished core constitutional value--to the harm of hurt feelings, judges will rightly choose to protect free expression. But perhaps it's nonsense to characterize the nature of the harm as nothing more than an emotional scratch; that's a reflection of the deep inequalities in our society, and one that demonstrates a profound misunderstanding of how hate speech affects its targets.