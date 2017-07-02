Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1637 Seeds: 16149 Comments: 87742 Since: Oct 2008

The alt-right is tearing itself apart. What remains after will be the future of far-right politics.

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: mic.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 5:41 AM
Discuss:

Just the very definition of the “alt-right” is it a moving target. It’s been described as a sociopathic nonsense experiment in trolling and chaos, the future of conservative youth movements and an organized resurfacing of white supremacist politics. The alt-right is chimeric, confusing and intentionally ambiguous, largely because its adherents are composed of dozens of competing ideologies.

And now, the alt-right is thinning out its ranks.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor