Just the very definition of the “alt-right” is it a moving target. It’s been described as a sociopathic nonsense experiment in trolling and chaos, the future of conservative youth movements and an organized resurfacing of white supremacist politics. The alt-right is chimeric, confusing and intentionally ambiguous, largely because its adherents are composed of dozens of competing ideologies.
And now, the alt-right is thinning out its ranks.
The alt-right is tearing itself apart. What remains after will be the future of far-right politics.
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 5:41 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment