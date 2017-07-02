NJ Republican Switches Parties, Withdraws From Race, Endorses Democrat

A quick look at a Republican Assembly candidate's Facebook page shows a man with an interest in addressing the opioid epidemic sweeping across the U.S., support for the LGBTQ community, support for our troops, and he has a strong interest in helping domestic violence survivors. Matthew Seymour of New Milford, N.J., who was running to represent the 38th Legislative District, announced on Thursday afternoon that he has withdrawn from the race, switched political parties and endorsed Phil Murphy (D) for governor, according to Patch.com.