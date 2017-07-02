Teaching your kids not to "see" race is a terrible idea, studies have found

For parents of black children in the US, where bigotry continues to take people’s lives and freedom, talking about race is often not optional. But acknowledging and naming race in conversations with children is something all parents must do, experts say—early and often.

Nevertheless, many parents, especially white parents, still avoid the topic of race, and teach children that it’s a rude, taboo topic—believing perhaps that not talking about skin color will make it seem irrelevant.