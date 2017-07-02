For parents of black children in the US, where bigotry continues to take people’s lives and freedom, talking about race is often not optional. But acknowledging and naming race in conversations with children is something all parents must do, experts say—early and often.
Nevertheless, many parents, especially white parents, still avoid the topic of race, and teach children that it’s a rude, taboo topic—believing perhaps that not talking about skin color will make it seem irrelevant.
Teaching your kids not to "see" race is a terrible idea, studies have found
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 5:59 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment