Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1637 Seeds: 16149 Comments: 87742 Since: Oct 2008

Thousands march on Belfast to protest lack of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: pinknews.co.uk
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 6:07 AM
Discuss:

Thousands have marched in Belfast to protest against a lack of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where same-sex marriage is still not legal.

 

The march, which attracted tens of thousands of people, set off in Writers’ Square and ended at Belfast City Hall.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor