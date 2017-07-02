Thousands have marched in Belfast to protest against a lack of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where same-sex marriage is still not legal.
The march, which attracted tens of thousands of people, set off in Writers’ Square and ended at Belfast City Hall.
Thousands march on Belfast to protest lack of same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland
