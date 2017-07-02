Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1637 Seeds: 16149 Comments: 87742 Since: Oct 2008

Florida man accidentally shoots own penis after sitting on gun

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Houston Chronicle
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 6:12 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

He probably feels like a real ding-dong. 

A Florida man could end up facing charges after he accidentally shot himself in the penis, according to local reports. 

Cedrick Jelks was rushed to a Jacksonville hospital Friday after he unwittingly sat on a loaded gun in the driver's seat of his car, police said

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor