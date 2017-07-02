He probably feels like a real ding-dong.
A Florida man could end up facing charges after he accidentally shot himself in the penis, according to local reports.
Cedrick Jelks was rushed to a Jacksonville hospital Friday after he unwittingly sat on a loaded gun in the driver's seat of his car, police said
Florida man accidentally shoots own penis after sitting on gun
