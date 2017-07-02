A historian specialising in political tyranny has said it’s inevitable that President Trump will do away with democracy.
When President Donald Trump was elected on the back of a populist wave, there were two conclusions one could draw. His unconventional style, and disregard for the constitution meant he was either going to be president for the next two years, or the next twenty.
A Yale historian has a chilling warning about what happens next with the Trump presidency
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 6:18 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment