Black Mississippi student forced to share valedictorian title with white student who had lower GPA

Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 6:22 AM
Jasmine Shepard was the top of her class and had the highest GPA, but her Mississippi high school forced her to “share” the title with students whose GPAs were lower. The school has never done something like this before, but they’ve also never had a black valedictorian before. She and her family think it’s because of her race.

