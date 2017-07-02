US President Donald Trump has once again lashed out at the media calling it "fake and fraudulent". His latest diatribe came on Saturday night (1 July) during an event to honour military veterans ahead of 4 July, America's Independence Day.
"The fake media is trying to silence us, but we will not let it, because the people know the truth," Trump said at Celebrate Freedom Rally at the John F Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington.
Trump's tirade against 'fake and fraudulent' media: 'I'm president, they're not'
