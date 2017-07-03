Court rules Florida's new Stand-Your-Ground law is unconstitutional

Last month, Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) signed a controversial update to the “Stand Your Ground” law, which put the full impetus on prosecutors to disprove a self-defense claim during a pre-trial hearing.

The updated legislation was supported and promoted by the National Rifle Association, who said that it was merely a clarification on the true intent of the “Stand Your Ground” law when it was enacted in 2005. Previously, it was up to defendants to prove that they used force in self defense.