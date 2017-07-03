Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16161 Comments: 87790 Since: Oct 2008

Court rules Florida's new Stand-Your-Ground law is unconstitutional

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThink Progress
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 2:54 PM
Discuss:

Last month, Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) signed a controversial update to the “Stand Your Ground” law, which put the full impetus on prosecutors to disprove a self-defense claim during a pre-trial hearing.

The updated legislation was supported and promoted by the National Rifle Association, who said that it was merely a clarification on the true intent of the “Stand Your Ground” law when it was enacted in 2005. Previously, it was up to defendants to prove that they used force in self defense.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor