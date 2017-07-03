Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16161 Comments: 87790 Since: Oct 2008

Missouri Republicans just slashed the minimum wage from $10 to $7.70

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: mic.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 3:24 PM
Discuss:

he minimum wage in some areas of Missouri could see a major cut following Republican lawmakers’ passing of a bill forbidding local lawmakers from raising the minimum wage in their cities higher than the state-approved $7.70, HuffPost reported Monday.

The so-called “preemption law” came after St. Louis raised the minimum wage to $10 — a number that was slated to increase to $11 starting in January, according to the St. Louis PostDistpatch.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor