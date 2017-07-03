Missouri Republicans just slashed the minimum wage from $10 to $7.70

he minimum wage in some areas of Missouri could see a major cut following Republican lawmakers’ passing of a bill forbidding local lawmakers from raising the minimum wage in their cities higher than the state-approved $7.70, HuffPost reported Monday.

The so-called “preemption law” came after St. Louis raised the minimum wage to $10 — a number that was slated to increase to $11 starting in January, according to the St. Louis PostDistpatch.