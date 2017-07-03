Newsvine

Man finds out small house is actually 300-year-old log cabin

Article Photo

A man who bought a tiny dilapidated house next to his childhood home learned during renovations that the eyesore was actually a 300-year-old log cabin, making it among the oldest surviving houses in Pennsylvania.

Jude Plum tells The Philadelphia Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2tiiqAn ) he bought the house in Bryn Mawr out of pre-foreclosure four years ago. After removing five layers of exterior, the 71-year-old uncovered a log home that was basically untouched since 1704.

