The United States of America has today returned to British rule after an over-zealous President Trump accidentally repealed the Declaration of Independence, coincidentally on Independence Day.
The Toddler-in-chief, evidently drunk with power following the implementation of his beloved travel ban and making strong progress towards repealing Obamacare, has unintentionally repealed one of the most significant documents ever signed by an American.
America now British again after Trump accidentally repeals 1776 Declaration of Independence
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 12:09 PM
