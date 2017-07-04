Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16161 Comments: 87790 Since: Oct 2008

America now British again after Trump accidentally repeals 1776 Declaration of Independence

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: newsthump.com
Seeded on Tue Jul 4, 2017 12:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The United States of America has today returned to British rule after an over-zealous President Trump accidentally repealed the Declaration of Independence, coincidentally on Independence Day.

The Toddler-in-chief, evidently drunk with power following the implementation of his beloved travel ban and making strong progress towards repealing Obamacare, has unintentionally repealed one of the most significant documents ever signed by an American.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor