Reddit user who created anti-CNN gif used by Trump says sorry for racist posts

Wed Jul 5, 2017
The Reddit user whose gif was appropriated by Donald Trump in the president’s infamous CNN-wrestling video has apologized for creating the image – and for making a series of racist, antisemitic and Islamophobic posts.

HanAssholeSolo, who claimed to have created the gif that inspired Trump to post a video of him wrestling a man with a CNN logo superimposed on his head, said he was “trolling” when he used a series of racial slurs on Reddit, and said his gif had been “satire” that was not meant to call for violence against journalists. HanAssholeSolo’s apology came after CNN reportedly identified him.

