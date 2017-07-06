Newsvine

Women are no longer allowed to wear sleeveless attire in Paul Ryan's House of Reps

Based on the whims of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) women attempting to enter the speaker’s lobby have been denied entrance based on their shoulder-baring sleeveless shirts and dresses.

According to CBS News, multiple female journalists have reported that they’ve been turned away from the speaker’s lobby due to their bare shoulders — a policy not shared by either the Senate or the White House.

