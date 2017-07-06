Based on the whims of House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) women attempting to enter the speaker’s lobby have been denied entrance based on their shoulder-baring sleeveless shirts and dresses.
According to CBS News, multiple female journalists have reported that they’ve been turned away from the speaker’s lobby due to their bare shoulders — a policy not shared by either the Senate or the White House.
Women are no longer allowed to wear sleeveless attire in Paul Ryan's House of Reps
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 1:06 PM
