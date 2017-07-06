Abortion Might Soon Be Available on Amazon — and Conservatives Have Themselves to Thank

In the state of Texas between 2013 and 2016, more than half of the state’s 41 clinics offering abortion services shut down. Texas is where TRAP laws, or the targeted regulation of abortion clinics, originated. Expensive, medically unnecessary requirements instated under the false premise that abortion — which you’re actually 40 times less likely to die from than a colonoscopy — is dangerous have forced dozens upon dozens of clinics across the nation to shut down as a result of limited funding, often in states where clinics were already sparse.