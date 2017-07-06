The continual rise of Islamaphobia unfortunately shows little signs of slowing, and Muslims often feel pressured to defend their faith - especially in the aftermath of terrorist attacks.
But 22-year-old slam poet Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan has argued that Muslims shouldn’t have to do this, in a poem she won second place for at this year’s Roundhouse poetry slam.
Muslim slam poet wows crowd with inspirational message
