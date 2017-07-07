Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16172 Comments: 87848 Since: Oct 2008

The bizarre way straight men react to other men kissing

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: indy100.com
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 1:09 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

When straight men look at two men kissing each other, their physiological response is the same as when they look at pictures of rotting flesh, maggots and spoiled food, according to new research.

A group of 120 men watched a series of slideshows of straight and same-sex male couples displaying personal displays of affenction; including holding hands and kissing. They were also shown other basic images, such as paper clips, and disgusting images such as a bucket of maggots.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor