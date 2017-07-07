Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin whipped up a social media firestorm on Friday after a tweet praising President Donald Trump included a phrase associated with the Neo-Nazi movement.
“Trump Gives Speech to the People of Poland, Says 14 Words That Leave Americans Stunned,” Palin wrote, with a link to a story about the president’s recent address in Warsaw. The article itself makes no mention of 14 words used by Trump.
'Please delete your account': Sarah Palin slammed for using 'neo-Nazi' slogan to praise Trump
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 1:26 PM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment