Star Wars or Star Trek?: Fight Broke Out over Which Is Better, Police Say

Would you get into a fight over your favorite sci-fi franchise? 23-year-old Jerome Dewayne Whyte did, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Official reports obtained by KOKH say he and another man debated a very important question on July 1. Which was better: Star Wars or Star Trek? This grew pretty heated, and the alleged victim told cops he got frustrated. Before returning to his room, he claimed to have told Whyte, “You’re just a trick.”

