Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is unwittingly doing us all a big favor, just by being the guy everybody hates. Consider Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who wants nothing to do with Cruz's effort to undermine Obamacare's protections.
Grassley says he’s concerned how Cruz's amendment might affect people with pre-existing conditions.
"There’s a real feeling that that’s subterfuge to get around pre-existing conditions," says Grassley. "If it is subterfuge and it has the effect of annihilating the pre-existing condition requirement that we have in the existing bill, than obviously I would object to that."
Ted Cruz might just end up saving everyone with pre-existing conditions
Seeded on Fri Jul 7, 2017 2:01 PM
