When Shopping Around Fake News, This Is Why You Don't Come After Rachel Maddow

The last time Rachel Maddow covered a Trump exclusive, it was his tax return reveal, and a lot of people found the result underwhelming. Now she has another exclusive though, and while the end result similarly doesn’t end up providing much new information, the implications are incredibly important.

Last night, Maddow provided what she calls “an inside-out scoop” based on a document her show received through their tip submission site www.sendittorachel.com. The government document was so highly classified, so “unbelievably red-hot,” she said that for those looking for a “smoking gun” in the possibility of Russia hacking the U.S. election, as well as the Trump campaign’s knowledge of or hand in it, this “was not just a smoking gun. It was a gun still firing proverbial bullets.”