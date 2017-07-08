Last week the National Rifle Association reposted a controversial propaganda video disguised as a recruitment ad that takes aim at the Black Lives Matter movement and uses lies in order to whip its supporters into a frenzy and encourage them to take up arms to protect themselves from a supposed enemy. Friday, a Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles shot back with a video of its own.
In the video response shared with Mic, the group features families of victims of police brutality on-screen and accuses the NRA of issuing “a public call to their constituents inciting violence against people who are constitutionally fighting for their lives.”
Black Lives Matter L.A. Demands NRA Remove 'Dangerous Propaganda' Videos
