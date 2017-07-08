Black Lives Matter L.A. Demands NRA Remove 'Dangerous Propaganda' Videos

Last week the National Rifle Association reposted a controversial propaganda video disguised as a recruitment ad that takes aim at the Black Lives Matter movement and uses lies in order to whip its supporters into a frenzy and encourage them to take up arms to protect themselves from a supposed enemy. Friday, a Black Lives Matter chapter in Los Angeles shot back with a video of its own.

In the video response shared with Mic, the group features families of victims of police brutality on-screen and accuses the NRA of issuing “a public call to their constituents inciting violence against people who are constitutionally fighting for their lives.”