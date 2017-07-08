Iowa woman charged with voting twice for Trump pleads guilty

An Iowa woman charged with voting twice for Donald Trump last fall pleaded guilty to election misconduct and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
In exchange Terri Lynn Rote's guilty plea to the felony charge, prosecutors agreed to drop a perjury charge, court records show. Judge Michael Huppert accepted her plea on June 27 and set sentencing for Aug. 15.
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 4:33 AM
