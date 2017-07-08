Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16193 Comments: 87922 Since: Oct 2008

Alex Jones Sounds Alarm That Talking Pig/Gorilla Hybrids And Pedophile Robots Are Already Here

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: joemygod.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 4:37 AM
Discuss:

“I am in a death battle. People ask how I have this much energy. Megyn Kelly asked me what drugs I was on. And I said I don’t use drugs. She was kind of like, ‘Really, you don’t?’ And I don’t know what that meant, but I thought she was trying to get me to saying I was on drugs.

“Folks, I have hundreds of articles I see every week about human-animal chimeras with no rights. You talked about people you know in research labs, I’ve talked to them too. You see humanoids, they’re like 80% gorilla, 80% pig, and they’re talking.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor