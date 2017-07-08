Alex Jones Sounds Alarm That Talking Pig/Gorilla Hybrids And Pedophile Robots Are Already Here

“I am in a death battle. People ask how I have this much energy. Megyn Kelly asked me what drugs I was on. And I said I don’t use drugs. She was kind of like, ‘Really, you don’t?’ And I don’t know what that meant, but I thought she was trying to get me to saying I was on drugs.

“Folks, I have hundreds of articles I see every week about human-animal chimeras with no rights. You talked about people you know in research labs, I’ve talked to them too. You see humanoids, they’re like 80% gorilla, 80% pig, and they’re talking.