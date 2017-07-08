Mike Pence continues to raise suspicions that he is making contingency plans for the possible premature end of Donald Trump’s presidency.
Pence has barnstormed swing states in recent days. The trip follows a curious pattern of behavior from Pence. He has formed his own political action committee to distribute funds to candidates, which presidential candidates often do to curry later support.
Pence to make fifth solo trip to Ohio since taking office, as if he's running for president
