Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16193 Comments: 87922 Since: Oct 2008

Pence to make fifth solo trip to Ohio since taking office, as if he's running for president

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: shareblue.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 4:46 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Mike Pence continues to raise suspicions that he is making contingency plans for the possible premature end of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Pence has barnstormed swing states in recent days. The trip follows a curious pattern of behavior from Pence. He has formed his own political action committee to distribute funds to candidates, which presidential candidates often do to curry later support.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor