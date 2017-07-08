The recent request by Kris Kobach, who is serving as President Donald Trump’s head of his so-called “voter fraud” commission to look into the alleged 3 million illegal votes, is already scaring voters.
According to The Orlando Sentinel, Florida voters are desperately trying to figure out how they can “unregister” to vote out of fear.
Trump's new 'voter fraud' commission is already suppressing the vote in Florida
