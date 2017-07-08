8 months later, nation's top cyberbullying experts still haven't heard from Melania Trump

Eight months after Melania Trump announced she would take on cyberbullying as first lady of the United States, some of the nation’s most prominent anti-cyberbullying experts told Mic that neither they nor any of their colleagues in the field had been contacted by Trump or anyone from her staff.

“Everyone says that they haven’t heard from her at all,” Dr. Sameer Hinduja, co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center and professor of criminology at Florida Atlantic University, said on the phone. “You can imagine that the circle of experts here is pretty small.”