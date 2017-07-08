Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16193 Comments: 87922 Since: Oct 2008

Kids in Pro-Trump Rural Areas Have A Lot to Lose If GOP Rolls Back Medicaid

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: occupy.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 5:15 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Communities like this aging West Virginia coal town along the Kanawha River were key to President Trump’s victory last year; more than two-thirds of voters in surrounding Fayette County backed the Republican nominee.

Now, families in this rural county and hundreds like it that supported Trump face the loss of a critical safety net for children as congressional Republicans move to cut hundreds of billions of dollars over the next decade from Medicaid, the half-century-old government health plan for the poor.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor