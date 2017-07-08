South Charlotte couple finds racist graffiti in driveway

Toks Ayodele said she was just starting her day Friday when she received an urgent phone call from her husband, Ayotunde, from outside their home in south Charlotte.

“Come downstairs. Come see what’s in our driveway,” Ayotunde Ayodele, 62, told his wife.

Toks Ayodele, 64, hurried outside to meet her husband in front of their home, where the couple discovered someone had written racist graffiti in their driveway.