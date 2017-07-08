Pastor: Give Your Wife $1,000 To Get Her Ready For Sex (Video)

Pastor John Gray recently told an audience at an event, MegaFest 2017, how to get their wives ready to have sex (video below).

Gray, who works at Pastor Joel Olsteen's Lakewood Church in Houston, explained his method in a video that was posted by T.D. Jakes Ministries' Facebook page on June 30:

Every woman in here, at some point, wants a man to come home and say, "Babe, here’s $1,000. Go get your nails done. Get your hair done. Get a pedicure. Get a manicure. Here’s a box. Open this. Wear this when I get home."

Nothing is in it. She’s like, "There’s nothing here."

"Exactly. Have that on when I get home. The bills are paid. The kids are covered. I prayed over you. Now, handle what you need to handle so we can have a nice night." Put on Luther Vandross. Put on Luther. And let’s do what we need to do. Because that’s what a woman wants, and she should want it, because God made it that way.