A US federal court has declined to rehear a case which earlier this year found that an employer could discriminate against a lesbian employee.
Earlier this year, a three-judge panel of the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the 1964 Title VII doesn’t protect against workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation.
Jameka Evans had sued former employer Georgia Regional Hospital in Savannah, saying she was discriminated against and forced out of her job.
US federal court declines to re-hear case which found employers can discriminate against gays
