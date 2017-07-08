God Instructs Idaho Prepper And End-Times Prophet To Launch Pointless Bid For Congress

Yr Wonkette likes to think Idaho already has some of the weirdest politics per capita in the country — although bigger states like Florida and Texas have more gross weirdness, and weird grossness, we have pretty respectable outlandishness relative to our population. And with Raul Labrador planning to capitalize on his “Nobody died from not having healthcare” triumph to run for governor, we now have a scramble for Labrador’s seat in Congress a-brewing for 2018. And oh, what a wonderful mess of a candidate has chosen to bless the Gem State with his holy presence