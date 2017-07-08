Have you ever had somebody try to explain logically why your feminist views are misdirected? Perhaps you’ve had to watch them draw you a graph, or even a pie chart, delineating why feminism should be replaced with the word "humanism".
Maybe you’ve tried to contribute to a conversation about sexual violence against women, only to have your opinion drowned out by the booming sound of a man’s voice citing statistics about male rape victims. If, like me, you have, then you have encountered the grim, bespectacled face of intellectualised misogyny.
How to spot an intellectual misogynist (and what to do with one)
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 6:06 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment