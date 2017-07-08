Newsvine

A Potent Symbol of Domestic Terror, the Noose Has Made a Comeback

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: atlantablackstar.com
Seeded on Sat Jul 8, 2017 6:16 AM
The noose — that all-too-familiar symbol of hate, violence and death for Black people in the United States — never left the American landscape, but it is certainly experiencing a surge in popularity. New reports of noose-related incidents are coming with alarmingly greater frequency. One of the most recent took place at the United States Mint in Philadelphia, where a white coin maker, hangman’s noose in hand, walked across the factory floor and left the noose at the workstation of a Black colleague, as The New York Times reported. 

