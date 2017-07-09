Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16211 Comments: 87982 Since: Oct 2008

'This isn't the Ghetto': Black Indiana family gets letter from neighbors telling them to leave neighborhood

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONRaw Story
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 5:02 AM
Discuss:

An Indiana family was disheartened to find a racist note in their mailbox in one of the latest examples of the overt racism sweeping America.

“This isn’t the Ghetto and your home looks trashy,” WXIN reported the letter read.

Chris Sullivan of Fisher, Indiana said the found the note to be racist.

 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor