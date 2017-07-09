Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16207 Comments: 87966 Since: Oct 2008

How Going to Faith School Made It Harder to Be Gay

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: vice.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 5:11 AM
Discuss:

LGBT pupils in faith schools are more likely than those in non-faith schools to say that teachers and school staff never challenge homophobic, biphobic and transphobic language, just one in ten LGBT pupils in faith schools have learnt about where to go for advice about same-sex relationships. Anecdotally the picture is bleaker – just look to the news stories, ask your friends about their experiences, read the harrowing testimonies in the Stonewall report

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor