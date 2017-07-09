How Going to Faith School Made It Harder to Be Gay

LGBT pupils in faith schools are more likely than those in non-faith schools to say that teachers and school staff never challenge homophobic, biphobic and transphobic language, just one in ten LGBT pupils in faith schools have learnt about where to go for advice about same-sex relationships. Anecdotally the picture is bleaker – just look to the news stories, ask your friends about their experiences, read the harrowing testimonies in the Stonewall report