Chair Of South Carolina GOP Gives Voter Data To Trump's 'Fraud Panel' After State Refused

On Monday, South Carolina voters cheered when the state's Election Commission refused to provide voter data to Donald Trump's election fraud commission. Just three days later, the state's Republican Party told those voters to kiss off.

On July 6, S.C. Republican Party Chair Drew McKissick announced that he would purchase the data himself, which the SEC allows state parties to do. He directly forwarded that data to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

