The US Rejected A UN Resolution On Violence Against Women -- Because Abortion

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: care2.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 5:43 AM
A representative from the U.S. announced to the UN that “we do not recognize abortion as a method of family planning, nor do we support abortion in our reproductive health assistance.”

Late last month, the UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution that denounced the abuse and discrimination of women, expressing “outrage at the persistence and pervasiveness of all forms of violence against women and girls worldwide” and calling on countries worldwide to take immediate steps to prevent gender-based violence and discrimination.

