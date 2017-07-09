Newsvine

Obama Manages To Outshine Trump's G20 Trip All The Way From Alaska

As President Trump wraps up his first G20 Summit in Germany, he legitimately hasn’t achieved much beyond negative press. He held a suspicious private meeting with Putin, that lasted over two hours, and let his daughter Ivanka fill in for him during a meeting with G20 leaders. It comes at no surprise then, that former President Obama is making more waves in the media, with a simple set of selfie photos, taken in an airport in Alaska.

