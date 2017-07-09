Newsvine

An incredibly rare pale tiger has been spotted in India

indy100.com
Sun Jul 9, 2017 5:54 AM
Ray was at the Nilgiri biosphere reserve in Tamil Nadu, India when he managed to snap a picture of an incredibly rare pale tiger.

After uploading the picture to his website, the jaw-dropping image has gone viral with many people scarcely believe that it's real.

The reason for the skepticism is the fact that one of the last sightings of a wild pale tiger was in the 1950s.

