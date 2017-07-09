Rape Victim Sentenced To Jail For Stillbirth (Photos)

A young rape victim from El Salvador has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for having a stillbirth.

Evelyn Beatriz Hernandez Cruz, 19, was convicted for failing to seek prenatal care for her fetus, which the prosecution equated to murder, The Guardian reports.

Hernandez had reportedly been sexually assaulted by a gang member more than once over the course of several months, in a nonconsensual sexual relationship.