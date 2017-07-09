A couple of weeks ago, a U.S. District Court judge said that a giant Christian cross on city property in Pensacola, Florida was unconstitutional and had to come down within 30 days.
We already know representatives of one group offered to buy the land on which the cross sits — turning it into private property and allowing the cross the remain standing. But the city hasn’t taken any action on that yet.
Pensacola (FL) Officials Will Appeal Ruling to Take Down Giant Christian Cross
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 6:14 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment