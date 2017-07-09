Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16211 Comments: 87982 Since: Oct 2008

Pensacola (FL) Officials Will Appeal Ruling to Take Down Giant Christian Cross

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: patheos.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 6:14 AM
Discuss:

A couple of weeks ago, a U.S. District Court judge said that a giant Christian cross on city property in Pensacola, Florida was unconstitutional and had to come down within 30 days.

We already know representatives of one group offered to buy the land on which the cross sits — turning it into private property and allowing the cross the remain standing. But the city hasn’t taken any action on that yet.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor