Deplorable Blogger Posts Meme Depicting Trump As Al Qaeda... Oops! (TWEET)

After New York’s Public Theater produced a modern version of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar” featuring a Caesar that looked a lot like Donald Trump, many right-wingers howled in outrage. They claimed that it was a veiled call for Trump’s murder, and an attempt to normalize political violence.

But in a staggering display of hypocrisy, many of those same right-wingers had no problem at all with Trump himself tweeting a meme showing himself literally pile-driving CNN to the ground. Well, it turns out that there’s more evidence that Trump diehards are perfectly fine with making sport of violence. A blogger for one of the most rabidly pro-Trump blogs found it acceptable to share a meme depicting Trump as one of the planes that destroyed the World Trade Center.