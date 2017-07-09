Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1638 Seeds: 16211 Comments: 87982 Since: Oct 2008

Self-Serving B*stards: Republicans Purchase Insurance Stock As They Attempt Obamacare Repeal

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: freakoutnation.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 6:26 AM
Discuss:

t’s well-known that Republican officials continue to threaten Obamacare with a cheap and insufficient replacement. What just became more apparent, however, is what appears to be their primary impetus in this attack: personal profit.

According to The Intercept, at least four Republicans – two House representatives, one Senator, and the new Health and Human Services Secretary – recently purchased ample stock in health insurance companies.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor