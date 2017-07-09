t’s well-known that Republican officials continue to threaten Obamacare with a cheap and insufficient replacement. What just became more apparent, however, is what appears to be their primary impetus in this attack: personal profit.
According to The Intercept, at least four Republicans – two House representatives, one Senator, and the new Health and Human Services Secretary – recently purchased ample stock in health insurance companies.
Self-Serving B*stards: Republicans Purchase Insurance Stock As They Attempt Obamacare Repeal
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 6:26 AM
