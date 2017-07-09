Appearing on Fox & Friends Sunday morning, the head of the conservative Citizens United PAC lectured feminists for not standing up for Ivanka Trump after she sat in for her elected father at a G20 meeting in Hamburg.
Following the lead of host Abby Huntsman — who excitedly read some of the Twitter criticisms of the first daughter — David Bossie blamed the complaints on “feminists in name only’ who only care about “the checkbook.”
WATCH: Conservative mansplains on Fox News why feminists won't defend Ivanka Trump
