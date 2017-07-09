Newsvine

WATCH: Conservative mansplains on Fox News why feminists won't defend Ivanka Trump

Source: Raw Story
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 2:22 PM
Appearing on Fox & Friends Sunday morning, the head of the conservative Citizens United PAC lectured feminists for not standing up for  Ivanka Trump after she sat in for her elected father at a G20 meeting in Hamburg.

Following the lead of host Abby Huntsman — who excitedly read some of the Twitter criticisms of  the first daughter — David Bossie blamed the complaints on “feminists in name only’ who only care about “the checkbook.”

