Evangelist Franklin Graham blamed the U.K.'s universal health care system for the situation of Charlie Gard, a dying baby.
Charlie was diagnosed with a fatal condition, mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome, at the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, but his parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates want to take him to the U.S. for a neurologist's experimental therapy, notes The New York Times.
Evangelist Blames UK Health Care For Charlie Gard
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Tue Jul 11, 2017 11:21 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment